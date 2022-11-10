Carabao Cup 2022-23: Manchester City knock out Chelsea; Liverpool progress; Arsenal and Spurs out

London, November 10: Manchester City dumped out Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup 2022-23 after a 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday (November 9).

Both sides made several changes to their line-ups for the heavyweight and quick-fire goals early in the second half from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez helped City see out the win to hand an early exit for last season's beaten finalists Chelsea.

Chelsea started brighter during the first half, but Christian Pulisic and youngster Lewis Hall spurned promising chances that proved costly for the London side in the end.

The holders Liverpool needed penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw in regulation time over Derby County at Anfield to progress. The Reds shot-stopper Caoimihn Kelleher came up huge in the shootout to produce a trio of saves to keep their title defence alive.

Meanwhile, it was an early exit for North London sides Arsenal and Tottenham, who suffered defeats to Premier League opponents in the third round.

Premier League leaders Arsenal were beaten 1-3 at the Emirates Stadium in London by Brighton & Hove Albion, while their rivals Spurs were downed 0-2 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Nottingham.

Also on Wednesday (November 9), Newcastle United, Southampton and Wolves progressed, while West Ham were knocked out via penaly shootout following a 2-2 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Newcastle also needed penalty shootout to overcome fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, and so did Southampton, who defeated Sheffield Wednesday. Wolves, meanwhile, edged out Leeds United 1-0.

Manchester United will face Aston Villa on Thursday (November 10) in a repeat of the weekend's Premier League fixture, which the Red Devils lost 1-3. Erik Ten Hag's side will hope for a better result against Unai Emery's team at Old Trafford.

Earlier on Tuesday (November 8), Charlton, Bournemouth, Leicester City, Burnley, Lincoln, MK Dons and Gillingham all progressed to the fourth round, while Everton and Brentford were the two Premier League teams that made an early exit.

The fourth round draw is set to be held following the conclusion of the final third round match between Manchester United and Villa on November 10.

And the fourth round fixtures will take place right after the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 19, just a day after the final of the show-piece event in Qatar.