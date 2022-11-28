Brazil 1 vs Switzerland 0: Casemiro seals Round of 16 berth for Selecao

Doha, November 28: A late Casemiro strike saw Brazil book their passage through to the knockout stage of the World Cup as they snatched a 1-0 victory over Switzerland at Stadium 974 on Monday (November 28).

Having lost star forward Neymar to injury during their opening win against Serbia, the Selecao had been forced into a tactical reshuffle for their second match at Qatar 2022. This was Brazil's finest start to a World Cup campaign since 2002 and we all know how that tournament ended for Brazil.

But despite a front three of Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Raphinha, Tite's side ultimately needed veteran midfielder Casemiro to see them through without their talisman in a tight Group G encounter. It is a credit for Switzerland that they were able to fend off Brazil's fearsome attack line for a good part of the match.

Only from the 60th minute or so, they were pushed behind as Brazil fielded their full attack strength in search of a goal.

Victory in Doha means Brazil join defending champions France in the last 16, though defeat for Switzerland still leaves them in second place, with their fate in their own hands.

Operating with a wide offensive approach, Brazil had frequently harried their opponents but seldom left Yann Sommer seriously troubled between the posts before the interval.

An increase in tempo after the break brought sharper opportunities, with Breel Embolo tormenting Alisson after a blocked clearance and Richarlison agonisingly close to a looping Vinicius ball.

The latter looked to have put Brazil on top after a Swiss defensive lapse just after the hour mark, only for VAR to chalk his neat finish off for a contentious offside call against team-mate Richarlison.

But Casemiro struck late on, catching a Rodrygo ball on the half-volley to leave a bulging mark in the net and keep the Selecao on course in their pursuit of a first World Cup triumph for two decades.