Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Pots and Live Streaming Info

Record champions Real Madrid will begin their title defence from September, but before they will be eager to know their path, starting with the groups as the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage draw takes place this week in Istanbul, Turkey.

Apart from holders and 14-time champions Real Madrid, the UCL group stage will feature 32 teams that will be divided into 8 groups of 4 with the top two progressing to the knock out rounds, while the third placed side moves to knock outs of the second tier in Europe - the Europa League.

As it stands, 26 of the 32 teams have confirmed their spots for the UCL group stage with six others set to join them in time for the draw via the UCL play-offs, which will conclude a day ahead of the draw.

Aside from the group stage draw, the UEFA awards for the past season will also be given on the day with player of the year and coach of the year awards up for grabs.

Also with the World Cup scheduled to take place in November to December, the Group stage matches will conclude in the first week of November.

Here we take a look at important information like dates, timing in India, telecast, live streaming, teams qualified and pots of Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw: