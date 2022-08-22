Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Pots and Live Streaming Info
Record champions Real Madrid will begin their title defence from September, but before they will be eager to know their path, starting with the groups as the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage draw takes place this week in Istanbul, Turkey.
Apart from holders and 14-time champions Real Madrid, the UCL group stage will feature 32 teams that will be divided into 8 groups of 4 with the top two progressing to the knock out rounds, while the third placed side moves to knock outs of the second tier in Europe - the Europa League.
As it stands, 26 of the 32 teams have confirmed their spots for the UCL group stage with six others set to join them in time for the draw via the UCL play-offs, which will conclude a day ahead of the draw.
Aside from the group stage draw, the UEFA awards for the past season will also be given on the day with player of the year and coach of the year awards up for grabs.
Also with the World Cup scheduled to take place in November to December, the Group stage matches will conclude in the first week of November.
Here we take a look at important information like dates, timing in India, telecast, live streaming, teams qualified and pots of Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw:
Pots 1 2 3 4 Team 1 Real Madrid Liverpool Borussia Dortmund Club Brugge Team 2 Eintracht Frankfurt Chelsea Red Bull Salzburg Celtic Team 3 Manchester City Barcelona Shakhtar Donetsk Benfica or Dynamo Kiev Team 4 Milan Juventus Inter FK Crvena Zvezda or Maccabi Haifa Team 5 Bayern Munich Atletico Madrid Napoli Viktoria Plzen or Qarabag FK Team 6 Paris Saint-Germain Sevilla Sporting Lisbon Dinamo Zagreb or Bodo/Glimt Team 7 Porto RB Leipzig Bayer Leverkusen PSV Eindhoven or Rangers Team 8 Ajax Tottenham Marseille Trabzonspor or FC Kobenhavn Matchday Dates 1 6 and 7 September 2022 2 13 and 14 September 2022 3 4 and 5 October 2022 4 11 and 12 October 2022 5 25 and 26 October 2022 6 1 and 2 November 2022
Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022
Time: 6 PM CEST | 4 PM GMT | 5 PM BST | 9:30 PM IST
Telecast and Live Streaming: UEFA Champions League Website and YouTube Channel
1. The draw features 32 teams - 26 teams get direct entry, while six winners of the play-off ties will join them for the draw.
2. The teams will be split into four seeding pots.
a) Pot 1 - Consists of the holders, the Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2021/22 titles;
b) Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.
3. In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
4. In the case of associations with four representatives, two pairings will be made. These pairings are to be based on TV audiences.
5. No team can play a side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.