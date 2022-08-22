Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Pots and Live Streaming Info


Record champions Real Madrid will begin their title defence from September, but before they will be eager to know their path, starting with the groups as the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage draw takes place this week in Istanbul, Turkey.

Apart from holders and 14-time champions Real Madrid, the UCL group stage will feature 32 teams that will be divided into 8 groups of 4 with the top two progressing to the knock out rounds, while the third placed side moves to knock outs of the second tier in Europe - the Europa League.

As it stands, 26 of the 32 teams have confirmed their spots for the UCL group stage with six others set to join them in time for the draw via the UCL play-offs, which will conclude a day ahead of the draw.

Aside from the group stage draw, the UEFA awards for the past season will also be given on the day with player of the year and coach of the year awards up for grabs.

Also with the World Cup scheduled to take place in November to December, the Group stage matches will conclude in the first week of November.

Here we take a look at important information like dates, timing in India, telecast, live streaming, teams qualified and pots of Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw:

UCL Draw Date, Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Time: 6 PM CEST | 4 PM GMT | 5 PM BST | 9:30 PM IST

Telecast and Live Streaming: UEFA Champions League Website and YouTube Channel

UCL Group Stage Draw Rules

1. The draw features 32 teams - 26 teams get direct entry, while six winners of the play-off ties will join them for the draw.

2. The teams will be split into four seeding pots.

a) Pot 1 - Consists of the holders, the Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2021/22 titles;

b) Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.

3. In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

4. In the case of associations with four representatives, two pairings will be made. These pairings are to be based on TV audiences.

5. No team can play a side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

UCL 2022-23 Draw Qualified Teams and Pots
Pots1234
Team 1Real MadridLiverpoolBorussia DortmundClub Brugge
Team 2Eintracht FrankfurtChelseaRed Bull SalzburgCeltic
Team 3Manchester CityBarcelonaShakhtar DonetskBenfica or Dynamo Kiev
Team 4MilanJuventusInterFK Crvena Zvezda or Maccabi Haifa
Team 5Bayern MunichAtletico MadridNapoliViktoria Plzen or Qarabag FK
Team 6Paris Saint-GermainSevillaSporting LisbonDinamo Zagreb or Bodo/Glimt
Team 7PortoRB LeipzigBayer LeverkusenPSV Eindhoven or Rangers
Team 8AjaxTottenhamMarseilleTrabzonspor or FC Kobenhavn
UCL 2022-23 Group Stage match dates
MatchdayDates
16 and 7 September 2022
213 and 14 September 2022
34 and 5 October 2022
411 and 12 October 2022
525 and 26 October 2022
61 and 2 November 2022

Published On August 22, 2022

