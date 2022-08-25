Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage: Draw, Teams, Groups and Fixtures

The UEFA Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw was held in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday (August 25). 32 teams, including record champions and holders Real Madrid, were drawn into 8 groups of 4 teams.

Reigning champions Real Madrid were drawn in Group F along with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic, while Group C seems like a group of death as it consists of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter and Viktoria Plzen.

Group D includes Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting CP and Marseille. Liverpool has been drawn in Group A along with Napoli, Ajax and Rangers, while Group B consists of Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge.

Meanwhile, Group E includes Chelsea, Milan, RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb. Group G includes Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen.

The 2022-23 Champions League group stage will be held within 8 weeks instead of 12 weeks due to the World Cup being scheduled from November 20 to December 18.

The UCL group stage will start on September 6-7 and conclude with the final matchday on November 2-3, while the draw for the round of 16 will take place on November 7.

The knock out rounds will be held next year, starting with the round of 16 in February & March followed by the quarterfinals in April, and the Semifinals in May. The UCL 2022/23 final will be held on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Tukey.

Here is a look at the Groups and the group stage fixture dates for Champions League 2022/23:

UCL 2022/23 Groups A to D

Group A Group B Group C Group D Ajax (Netherlands) FC Porto (Portugal) Bayern Munich (Germany) Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Liverpool (England) Atletico Madrid (Spain) Barcelona (Spain) Tottenham Hotspur (England) Napoli (Italy) Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Inter (Italy) Sporting CP (Portugal) Rangers (Scotland) Club Brugge (Belgium) Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) Marseille (France)

UCL 2022/23 Groups E to H

Group E Group F Group G Group H AC Milan (Italy) Real Madrid (Spain) Manchester City (England) Paris Saint-Germain (France) Chelsea (England) RB Leipzig (Germany) Sevilla (Spain) Juventus (Italy) Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Benfica (Portugal) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) Celtic (Scotland) FC Copenhagen (Denmark) Maccabi Haifa (Israel)

UCL 2022/23 Group Stage Matchday Dates

UCL Group Stage Matchday Dates 1 6-7 September 2022 2 13-14 September 2022 3 4-5 October 2022 4 11-12 October 2022 5 25-26 October 2022 6 1-2 November 2022

UCL 2022/23 Knock Out Stages Dates