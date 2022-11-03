Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16 Draw: Date, India Time, Qualified Teams, Live Streaming Info of UCL Draw

Bengaluru, November 3: It's down to 16 teams in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season after a gruelling few weeks in the group stage that saw 16 teams exit the Europe's top club competition.

Four sides each from Premier League (England) and Bundesliga (Germany) have been joined by three teams from Serie A (Italy), two from Primera Liga (Portugal), and one each from La Liga (Spain), Jupiler Pro League (Belgium) and Ligue 1 (France) for the round of 16 draw.

Record champions and holders Real Madrid were the only team of four from La Liga to qualify to the round of 16. All the four teams from Premier League made it into the last-16, while four of the five from Bundesliga also reached the knock out rounds.

The group winners and runners up progressed with the third-placed teams of every group headed to the Europa League. Barcelona were one of the teams that finished third behind Inter and Bayern Munich.

Now, let's take a look at some important details about the UCL 2022-23 Round of 16 Draw:

When and where is the UCL 2022-23 Round of 16 Draw taking place?

The Champions League Round of 16 draw will take place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday (November 7).

Advertisement

What time will the UCL 2022-23 Round of 16 Draw start?

The Champions League draw is scheduled to start at 11 AM GMT or 12 PM CET. In India, due to time difference, the draw will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the UCL 2022-23 Round of 16 Draw?

Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2HD will telecast the Champions League draw in India, while Sony LIV will live stream the event.

Which are the teams that have qualified for UCL 2022-23 Round of 16?

Pot 1 (Group Winners - Seeded) Pot 2 (Group Runners Up - Unseeded) Napoli (Italy) Liverpool (England) Porto (Portugal) Club Brugge (Belgium) Bayern Munich (Germany) Inter (Italy) Tottenham (England) Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Chelsea (England) Milan (Italy) Real Madrid (Spain) RB Leipzig (Germany) Manchester City (England) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Benfica (Portugal) Paris Saint-Germain (France)

What are the conditions and rules of the UCL Round of 16 draw?

No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own association (for example Liverpool can't be drawn against the other Premier League sides or Napoli in the round of 16). Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.

Seeded group winners will play away in the round of 16 first legs and are at home in the return matches.

What are the dates for UCL 2022-23 Round of 16 fixtures?

The first leg of the round of 16 ties will be played next year in 2023 on February 14, 15, 21 and 22 with the return fixtures or second leg taking place on March 7, 8, 14 and 15. The kick off time is at 9 PM CET (8 PM GMT and 1:30 AM IST).

When is the UCL 2022-23 quarter-final and semi-final draw and matchdays?

The UCL 2022-23 quarter-final and semi-final draw will take place on 17 March 2023. And the quarter-final matches will take place on 11,12 & 18,19 April, while the semi-finals will take place on 9,10 & 16,17 May.

When and where is UCL 2022-23 Final taking place?

The Champions League final is scheduled to take place on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.