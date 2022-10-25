Champions League: All eyes on Robert Lewandowski as under-pressure Barcelona takes on Bayern Munich

Bengaluru, October 25: The UEFA Champions League resumes this week with the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich being the marquee fixture with all eyes on Robert Lewandowski, who will be taking on his former team.

The match is very crucial for the Catalans.

Though Lewandowski's 92nd-minute equaliser may have rescued a point in a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan last time out in the competition, but it was not enough.

Having suffered a 0-1 defeat at San Siro one week earlier, the result left the Blaugrana staring at an early Champions League exit.

Barcelona coach Xavi acknowledged that his team did not deserve to progress following their madcap draw with the Nerazzurri, but that will be no consolation to their hierarchy should they bow out of the competition on Wednesday.

While Xavi's predecessor Ronald Koeman lost his job with Barca ninth in La Liga, overseeing the club's worst ever start to a Champions League campaign hardly helped his cause, with a 0-3 loss at Benfica last September representing a watershed moment for the Dutchman.

Xavi has goodwill in the bank after leading Barceloa to second in La Liga last season, but the former midfielder recently acknowledged a European exit would deal a blow to his own job prospects.

Indeed, resounding league wins over Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao have done little to lift the mood at Camp Nou, demonstrating a shift in expectations Xavi must handle.

Signing Lewandowski, who has 91 Champions League goals to his name, has also ensured Xavi has few excuses, at odds with Koeman's patched-up, Messi-less side.