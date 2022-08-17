Champions League, Rangers 2-2 PSV: Obispo denies Van Bronckhorsts side after Benitez howler at Ibrox

Glasgow, August 17: Armando Obispo's header denied Rangers as they were held to a 2-2 draw by PSV in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie at Ibrox.

Seeking a first group-stage appearance in four years, Ruud van Nistelrooy's side took a 37th-minute lead as Ibrahim Sangare scooped the ball home after Rangers failed to deal with a corner.

But the hosts responded within three minutes following a neat one-touch move that culminated in Antonio Colak sweeping home his fourth goal in as many matches.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men edged ahead in fortuitous circumstances 20 minutes from time; Walter Benitez fumbling Tom Lawrence's ambitious free-kick into his own net.

However, Obispo levelled matters eight minutes later when he headed in Cody Gakpo's corner to leave the tie finely poised ahead of the second leg in Eindhoven next week.