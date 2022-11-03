Champions League: Real Madrid seal top spot, Lewis breaks Benzema record in Manchester City win, Milan advance

Bengaluru, November 3: Real Madrid secured first place in the UEFA Champions League Group F with an easy 5-1 win over Celtic, while teenager Rico Lewis kick-started a Manchester City comeback as Pep Guardiola's side beat Sevilla 3-1 to cap a successful Group G campaign.

Madrid held a one-point lead over RB Leipzig heading into the final round of fixtures and just needed to match the Bundesliga side's result against Shakhtar Donetsk to be sure of winning the group.

Leipzig were 4-0 winners against Shakhtar, but Celtic never looked likely to do the German team a favour, conceding two penalties inside 21 minutes as Luka Modric and Rodrygo converted from 12 yards.

Josip Juranovic missed a first-half spot-kick at the other end before Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde gave the scoreline a deservedly emphatic appearance for Carlo Ancelotti's men, though Jota had the final say with a fine free-kick for the visitors.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti joked of reaching 200 Champions League victories with Real Madrid after he matched Alex Ferguson's record following the win over Celtic.

The win was Ancelotti's 102nd in the Champions League, drawing him level with Manchester United great Ferguson for the most victories by a coach in the competition.

When asked about matching the record, Ancelotti quipped: "Let's go for the 200. Happy to do it here at Madrid!

"It's been a lot of games on the bench. I think I've done pretty well."

Manchester City 3 Sevilla 1 Etihad Stadium,was stunned into silence when Rafa Mir put the visitors ahead.However, City deservedly levelled through 17-year-old right-back Lewis when he fired home in the 52nd minute of his full debut, becoming the youngest player in Champions League history to score on his first start in the competition, breaking the record set by Karim Benzema in 2005. Having teed up Lewis' equaliser, Julian Avarez scored with 17 minutes remaining before playing in Riyad Mahrez to round off the victory late on. AC Milan 4 Salzburg 0 Olivier Giroud scored twice and assisted two others as Milan sealed their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Salzburg at San Siro Milan knew a point would be enough to secure their progression and Giroud's early headed finish set them on their way. Advertisement Juventus 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Super-sub Nuno Mendes scored the winner for Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-1 victory against Juventus, though it was not enough to clinch top spot in Group H. Kylian Mbappe fired home to open the scoring but his goal was cancelled out by Leonardo Bonucci's equaliser before the break in a tight encounter in Turin. Chelsea 2 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Denis Zakaria scored the winner on his Chelsea debut as the Blues recorded a fourth straight win with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge. Zakaria has struggled to break into the first team since joining on loan from Juventus in the last transfer window but his 30th-minute strike proved decisive after Raheem Sterling had cancelled out Bruno Petkovic's opener.

(With OPTA inputs)