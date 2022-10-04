Champions League: Struggling Liverpool have task cut out; Barcelona hope to pile misery on Inter Milan

Bengaluru, October 4: Struggling Liverpool have their task cut out as they take on Rangers in an important UEFA Champions League tie at home while FC Barcelona will attempt to apply more pressure on Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi with a victory.

Liverpool are currently languishing ninth in the Premier League after just two wins from seven matches and are already 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is staying patient, but knows the Champions League tie at home to Rangers has become a key game, with Liverpool having already lost once in Group A.

Klopp said he had sought to reassure recent arrival Darwin Nunez that there were no worries about his contribution or form.

Liverpool signed the Uruguayan forward from Benfica in June for a fee that could rise to $98m, but goals have dried up after he scored two in his first two appearances.

Nunez's form is in stark contrast with that of Erling Haaland, who has made an incredible impact at Manchester City since arriving in the summer transfer window.

Klopp said Liverpool's coaching staff had held talks with 23-year-old Nunez.

"We just told him we're really calm," said Klopp. "It's really important in our situation that he isn't looking like he is worrying or whatever.

"The team is not flying and that makes it not easier for a striker, especially not for a finisher."