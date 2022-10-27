Champions League wrap: Barcelona, Atletico make early exit; Tottenham made to wait, Liverpool, Inter advance

Bengaluru, October 27: Bayern Munich eased to a 3-0 win to compound a miserable day for Barcelona as they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League at the group stage for a second successive season while Tottenham Hotspur were made to wait after Harry Kane was denied a 95th-minute winner in a contentious and chaotic finish to their 1-1 draw with Sporting CP.

Inter Milan's 4-0 win against Viktoria Plzen earlier had already sealed Barca's fate, which led to a sombre mood from the first whistle at Camp Nou.

First-half goals from Sadio Mane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were followed by a Benjamin Pavard strike with the last kick of the game.

Bayern were already through from Group C but confirmed themselves as group winners ahead of Inter with this win, with Barca dropping into the Europa League.

It took just 10 minutes for Bayern to strike after Serge Gnabry played a ball through to Mane, who outpaced Hector Bellerin before calmly dinking the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The second also came thanks to an assured pass from Gnabry as Bayern countered and Choupo-Moting was slipped in on the right of the penalty area, firing his shot through the legs of Ter Stegen just after the half-hour mark.

Gnabry had his third assist of the night as his volley from a corner found Pavard at the far post for a tap-in.

It was a somewhat eerie night at Camp Nou, with their relegation to the Europa League confirmed before a ball had been kicked.

Inter 4 Viktoria Plzen 0 Earlier, Inter confirmed their place in the knockout stages after cruising to an Edin Dzeko-led 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen.Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave them the breakthrough before Dzeko ensured it was effectively game over - for Plzen and Barcelona - by half-time. A clinical Dzeko finish just past the hour was then added to by a late Romelu Lukaku strike on his return from injury as Inter eased into the next round. Atletico 2 Leverkusen 2 Yannick Carrasco missed a last-gasp penalty as Atletico Madrid crashed out following a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, who were also eliminated.Requiring victory to maintain any hopes of progressing from Group B, Diego Simeone's side twice came from behind as Carrasco and Rodrigo de Paul cancelled out efforts from Moussa Diaby and Callum Hudson-Odoi. There was late drama at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Clement Turpin had initially blown the full-time whistle before VAR penalised Piero Hincapie for handball in the box.However, Carrasco was denied by Lukas Hradecky as Atletico bowed out at the group stage for the first time in five years. Tottenham 1 Sporting CP 1 Meanwhile at Tottenham,Kane looked to have sealed Spurs' progression from Group B when he fired past Antonio Adan from close range at the last, but a VAR review controversially ruled the striker to have been offside. Marcus Edwards - who came through Spurs' youth system before moving to Portugal - had earlier handed Sporting a deserved lead, which was cancelled out by Rodrigo Bentancur's header. Ajax 0 Liverpool 3 Mohamed Salah continued his scoring run as Liverpool sealed their place in the knockout stages with a 3-0 triumph at Ajax. Salah scored his sixth goal in his last four Champions League games with a 42nd-minute opener, before Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott added quickfire second-half finishes to seal victory.

