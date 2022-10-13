Champions League wrap: Lewandowski keeps Barcelonas hopes alive, Bayern Munich through; Liverpool win big
Bengaluru, October 13: Robert Lewandowski twice equalised late on as Barcelona and Inter Milan played out a chaotic Champions League clash, with the Nerazzurri nudging towards qualification with a draw while Bayern Munich's historic group stage run continued with a 4-2 defeat of Viktoria Plzen.
Lewandowski's late show kept Barcelonaa's chances alive, though the Blaugrana are now relying on Inter not to win either of their final two Group C matches.
Ousmane Dembele's first-half strike put them ahead, though elimination was back on the cards as Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez struck in a chaotic second half.
Robin Gosens thought he had sent Inter into the last 16 in the 89th minute, only for Lewandowski to score his second goal in the space of 10 minutes to snatch a point for Barca.
Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann's side went into half-time four up after goals from Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and a Leon Goretzka double had the contest at Doosan Arena settled by the break.The Bundesliga champions were ahead within 10 minutes, Mane playing a clever one-two with Goretzka before coolly poking past Jindrich Stanek.
They doubled their lead four minutes later through Muller, who slotted home after connecting with Kingsley Coman's low cross.Goretzka curled in to add a goal to his earlier assist in the 25th minute.
Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah scored the quickest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool thumped Rangers 7-1 to put one foot in the last 16. It started badly for Jurgen Klopp's side at Ibrox when Scott Arfield scored his first Champions League goal with a crisp finish past Alisson from outside the penalty area.
Liverpool pulled level soon after, though, when Firmino headed home a corner from close range, before the Brazilian and Darwin Nunez put the Reds 3-1 up. That set the stage for Salah to come off the substitutes' bench and complete a hat-trick in just six minutes and 12sec.
Meanwhile, Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham climbed to the Group D summit with a 3-2 victory over 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt. Antonio Conte's side fell behind to Daichi Kamada at an emotional Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Spurs were playing their first home match since the death of former fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.
But the hosts responded with Son netting either side of a Harry Kane penalty and ran out victors despite late drama that saw Faride Alidou pull one back and Kane miss a second penalty against the Europa League champions.
Earlier, Napoli kept up their 100 per cent record in the group phase and secured progress to the knockout stages by beating Ajax 4-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Meanwhile, Club Brugge have reached the Champions League knockout stages for the first time after a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to Atletico Madrid.
