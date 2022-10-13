Champions League wrap: Lewandowski keeps Barcelonas hopes alive, Bayern Munich through; Liverpool win big

Marvelous Mane

Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann's side went into half-time four up after goals from Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and a Leon Goretzka double had the contest at Doosan Arena settled by the break.The Bundesliga champions were ahead within 10 minutes, Mane playing a clever one-two with Goretzka before coolly poking past Jindrich Stanek.

They doubled their lead four minutes later through Muller, who slotted home after connecting with Kingsley Coman's low cross.Goretzka curled in to add a goal to his earlier assist in the 25th minute.

Liverpool back in form

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah scored the quickest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool thumped Rangers 7-1 to put one foot in the last 16. It started badly for Jurgen Klopp's side at Ibrox when Scott Arfield scored his first Champions League goal with a crisp finish past Alisson from outside the penalty area.

Liverpool pulled level soon after, though, when Firmino headed home a corner from close range, before the Brazilian and Darwin Nunez put the Reds 3-1 up. That set the stage for Salah to come off the substitutes' bench and complete a hat-trick in just six minutes and 12sec.

Son on song!

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham climbed to the Group D summit with a 3-2 victory over 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt. Antonio Conte's side fell behind to Daichi Kamada at an emotional Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Spurs were playing their first home match since the death of former fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

But the hosts responded with Son netting either side of a Harry Kane penalty and ran out victors despite late drama that saw Faride Alidou pull one back and Kane miss a second penalty against the Europa League champions.

Napoli maintain clean slate

Earlier, Napoli kept up their 100 per cent record in the group phase and secured progress to the knockout stages by beating Ajax 4-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge have reached the Champions League knockout stages for the first time after a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to Atletico Madrid.