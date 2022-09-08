Champions League wrap: Napoli thrash Liverpool, Lewandowski makes history with Barcelona hat-trick

Bengaluru, September 8: Piotr Zielinski struck twice and assisted another as Liverpool's poor start to the season continued with a humbling 4-1 defeat at Napoli in their Champions League opener.

Jurgen Klopp's side have underwhelmed in their first six Premier League games, winning just twice, and were behind after only five minutes in Naples following Zielinski's penalty.

Alisson denied Victor Osimhen's spot-kick just 13 minutes later, but Napoli were 3-0 up at half-time after strikes from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone, the latter on his Champions League debut.

Zielinski finished past Alisson again after the interval before Luiz Diaz responded with a bending effort - a mere consolation goal for Liverpool in the Group A encounter.

Liverpool's third Champions League defeat at Napoli in the last five seasons leaves Group A wide open after the first matchday, in which Ajax smashed Rangers 4-0 in the other game.

Liverpool will aim to recover when they return to Premier League action at home to Wolves on Saturday, while Napoli host Spezia in Serie A on the same day.

Lewandowski tricks in Barca win Robert Lewandowski made history with his maiden hat-trick for Barcelona against Viktoria Plzen, becoming the first player to hit Champions League trebles for three different sides. The Poland international found the target twice in the first half at Camp Nou with Franck Kessie and Plzen's Jan Sykora also netting in a frantic opening 45 minutes. Lewandowski capped a scintillating performance with his third after 67 minutes, firing a 20-yard finish past Jindrich Stanek after a neat interchange with Ferran Torres, who then struck to seal a 5-1 victory for Barca. Sane stars for Bayern Bayern Munich defeated Inter 2-0 at San Siro in their opener thanks to a first-half strike from Leroy Sane and Danilo D'Ambrosio's own goal.The visitors dominated the opening stages and deservedly went ahead through Sane when he brilliantly brought down a Joshua Kimmich long ball, before rounding Andre Onana and drilling home. Julian Nagelsmann's side came under increasing Inter pressure in the second half, but D'Ambrosio's awkward attempt at a block from a Sane shot killed the game off and earned Bayern all three points. Griezmann rescues Atleti Antoine Griezmann stepped off the bench to guide Atletico Madrid to a remarkable 2-1 win over 10-man Porto, in a match that featured three stoppage-time goals. After Mehdi Taremi picked up a second yellow card for simulation, Mario Hermoso fired Atleti ahead before handling in his own area, allowing Mateus Uribe to level the scores with a 96th-minute penalty.There was to be one final twist in the 11th minute of added time, however, as Griezmann reacted quickest from an Atleti corner to cap a remarkable contest with a dramatic winner. Tottenham beat Marseille Richarlison scored his first two Tottenham goals as they marked their return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2019-20 season with a 2-0 win over 10-man Marseille. Spurs started slowly in their first competitive clash against the Ligue 1 side, but their cause was helped significantly just after half-time when Chancel Mbemba was shown a straight red card for a professional foul. Antonio Conte's men took full advantage of that numerical advantage inside the closing 15 minutes as Richarlison twice headed past Pau Lopez to the delight of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium crowd.

