Champions League wrap: Real Madrid in knockouts, Mbappe puts rumours behind in PSG draw; Chelsea wins

Bengaluru, October 12: Kylian Mbappe let his football do the talking with a first-half penalty, but Paris Saint-Germain shared the spoils with Benfica while Antonio Rudiger's last-minute header shattered Shakhtar Donetsk hearts in Warsaw, with a 1-1 draw securing Real Madrid's spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

Tuesday night's match at the Parc des Princes came on the back of widespread reports Mbappe was unhappy at PSG and would be seeking a January transfer.

PSG's football advisor Luis Campos emphatically denied those reports before kick-off, and the France international put the speculation to one side to convert a first-half penalty, nosing his side ahead and overtaking Edinson Cavani in the club's European record books.

Joao Mario equalised with a penalty of his own after the restart, however, with Mbappe seeing a late goal disallowed for offside as both teams missed the chance to secure progression from Group H.

PSG were thankful for a VAR reprieve in the 18th minute, an offside call seeing referee Michael Oliver change his decision to award Benfica a penalty for an Achraf Hakimi handball.

However, there was no doubt over Oliver's next penalty decision after Antonio Silva clumsily felled Juan Bernat, with Mbappe calmly sending Odysseas Vlachodimos the wrong way for his milestone goal six minutes before half-time.

Mbappe crucial Mbappe curled just wide in the second half before Marco Verratti brought down Rafa Silva just inside PSG's area. The foul was initially missed by Oliver, who swiftly changed his decision after consulting the pitchside monitor, with Joao Mario smashing a finish high into the back of Gianluigi Donnarumma's net. Mbappe thought he had struck a late winner, only to be ruled offside from Sergio Ramos' flick after acrobatically volleying past Vlachodimos. Real through despite draw Meanwhile in Zagreb, Oleksandr Zubkov opened the scoring a minute into the second half to put the Ukrainian side in sight of a sensational result, with the hosts close to doubling their lead when Lassina Traore clipped the crossbar. Carlo Ancelotti's side, needing a point to secure safe passage to the round of 16, went for broke in the closing stages by moving Rudiger into a forward role. That provided the breakthrough in the closing seconds, the German defender heading past Anatoliy Trubin to deny what would have been a famous victory. Chelsea on song Chelsea claimed their first Champions League win in Italy for 19 years by defeating 10-man Milan 2-0 at San Siro to move to the top of Group E.A 4-0 victory over Lazio in November 2003 had represented the Blues' last win on Italian soil in Europe's elite club competition, but this was similarly routine following a contentious Fikayo Tomori red card. Jorginho's penalty gave the visitors a 21st-minute lead after former Chelsea defender Tomori was dismissed for fouling Mason Mount in the box.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then doubled the lead before half-time, with that enough to send Graham Potter's side to the pool summit following Salzburg's 1-1 draw with Dinamo Zagreb. City held Sergio Gomez was sent off and Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty as Manchester City were held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League. City knew a win would seal their place in the round of 16 with two games to spare, but they endured a frustrating Tuesday evening at Parken.Rodri had a goal disallowed for a handball by Riyad Mahrez, who then had a spot-kick saved by Kamil Grabara before Gomez was dismissed for a professional foul in an eventful first half.

