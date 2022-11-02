Champions League wrap: Salah ends Napolis unbeaten run; Tottenham through, Unwanted record for Rangers

Bengaluru, November 2: Mohamed Salah's late goal gave Liverpool the lead before Darwin Nunez's stoppage-time sealer secured a 2-0 Champions League win over Napoli to give Jurgen Klopp victory in his 400th game in charge, ending the visitors' unbeaten start to the campaign, while goals from Clement Lenglet and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw Tottenham come from behind to advance to knockout with a 2-1 victory at Marseille.

In the other matches, Barcelona signed off a tough campaign with a win after coming out 4-2 victors in an action-packed clash with Viktoria Plzen while Bayern Munich finished their group-stage campaign with a 100 per cent record as Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored in a 2-0 win over Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Rangers set an unwanted record by becoming the first Scottish side to lose all six of their Champions League group stage matches after falling to a 1-3 defeat to Ajax.

At Anfield, both sides were already assured of a place in the knockout stages of the competition, with only a four-goal winning margin enough to see Liverpool usurp Napoli in top spot.

The Reds managed two late strikes courtesy of Salah and Nunez, with Salah scrambling one over the line in the 85th minute after Alex Meret just about kept out substitute Nunez's header.

Nunez added a second from the final act of the match as Napoli, who earlier had a Leo Skiri Ostigard effort ruled out for offside, saw their unbeaten run ended at 17 matches.

Bayern Munich 2 Inter Milan 0 With Bayern and Inter already guaranteed to finish first and second in Group C respectively, the hosts were the more coherent of two much-changed sides at the Allianz Arena.Following a decent start from Inter, Pavard met Joshua Kimmich's delivery to put the hosts ahead, before Choupo-Moting added some gloss with a brilliant long-range strike after the break. As a result, Julian Nagelsmann's men have won all six Champions League group games in consecutive seasons, finishing eight points clear of Inter to demonstrate their credentials as one of the top contenders for the European title. Plzen 2 Barca 4 The Blaugrana were already condemned to a place in the Europa League ahead of their final match of Group C, with Inter and Bayern Munich's progression assured last week.Barca's only other victory of a dismal Champions League campaign came in the reverse fixture against Plzen in September, but Xavi's team rallied to win in style at the Doosan Arena. Ferran Torres scored twice after Marcos Alonso's early opener and though Plzen hit back through Tomas Chory's double, Pablo Torre marked his first Barca start with a goal to settle the contest. Advertisement Marseille 1 Tottenham 2 Spurs knew a point would be enough to send them through, but Chancel Mbemba's powerful strike put them a goal down at half-time.However, Lenglet nodded home from Ivan Perisic's set-piece shortly after the break before Hojbjerg smashed home in injury time to seal Spurs' place in the next round. The victory means Spurs finish as Group D winners as they reach the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2019-20. Rangers 1 Ajax 3 Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side had little chance of securing a Europa League spot heading into the final match of their Group A campaign, and any slim hope was dashed when they found themselves 0-2 down within 29 minutes at Ibrox.Steven Berghuis opened the scoring for the visitors in the fourth minute with Mohammed Kudus doubling Ajax's advantage. Rangers did get a late consolation goal from the penalty spot, tucked away by captain James Tavernier, but Francisco Conceicao rounded things off for Ajax.

