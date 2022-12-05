Check Out: Tata Martino abused at CDMX airport after Mexicos World Cup exit

The unceremonious departure of Mexico from the World Cup created shockwaves in the country. Their beloved El Tri couldn't make it past the group stages for the first time in 44 years, and the mood in Mexico has been sour and grumpy for the past few days.

Mexico players returned home on Sunday. Manager Gerardo Tata Martino has been heavily criticized throughout his tenure and was massively under pressure in the World Cup. But his failure to take Mexico beyond the group stage hasn't been taken kindly by the Mexicans, who have expressed their distress at Martino.

And upon Martino's arrival in Mexico, the former manager, who stepped down from his duty after Mexico's departure, was under attack by some fans at the Mexico City airport. At the CDMX airport, there was a fan who constantly abused the Argentine coach and followed him, while taking pictures and using foul language.

Martino didn't include Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela in his WC squad, which created a backlash in the country. It has only elevated since Mexico's early elimination.

"Show your face, Tata. These are the consequences of not taking Chicharito", a fan shouted at Martino upon seeing him.

Mexican media has termed that person a pseudo-fan, but he also got involved in a physical fight with Mexico's assistant coach Norberto Scoponi. Scoponi tried to defend Martino and then subsequently slapped the fan telling him to stop speaking nonsense.

Advertisement

"A f****** f****** Argentine," the pseudo-fan shouted at Martino as he was escorted out by photographers and other media personnel.

The security of the airport got involved and prevented any further escalation of that confrontation. They escorted the manager and his staff towards their next destination.