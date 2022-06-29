Chelsea 2022-23 pre-season preview: Squad analysis, Schedule, Opponents, Venue

Bengaluru, June 29: Chelsea will be starting their pre-season on the 2nd of July and Thomas Tuchel's side have their pre-season tour planned in the United States of America. Christian Pulisic will be heading to his homeland with the Blues for the first time with the pandemic delaying the plans earlier.

The Blues will have their training camp in Los Angeles, California, and will then play a series of high-profile fixtures in some of the biggest stadiums across the country.

Thomas Tuchel will ask his players to return for pre-season on 2 July with his international players coming back a week later on 9 July. The Blues train at UCLA's world-class facilities for a week. It used to be Jose Mourinho's favourite destination for pre-season as well.

The Blues will then travel to Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to open their pre-season with a match against Mexican giants Club America. Tuchel's side will then head to North Carolina and Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to face the MLS side.

After that, the Blues will take on their London rivals Arsenal in the Camping World Stadium.

Fixture 1 - Club America

Date: 16 July 2022

Time: TBA

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Fixture 2 - Charlotte FC

Date: 20 July 2022

Time: TBA

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Fixture 3 - Arsenal

Date: 23 July 2022

Time: TBA

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Chelsea will begin their season on August 6th with an away game against Everton at Goodison Park, managed by former Chelsea player and manager Frank Lampard. They will then host local rivals Spurs before taking on Leeds United away.

The Blues will be keen to have a much better next season after a mixed last season that saw them challenged by several off-the-pitch issues. With a new owner on board, they are expected to be quite active this summer although they are yet to open their business.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have both left the club and more could follow with players like Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, and Hakim Ziyech strongly linked with exits. Romelu Lukaku meanwhile looks set to join Inter Milan on loan after a poor season while Timo Werner could also be on his way out.