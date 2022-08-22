Tuchel hit with FA charge over Anthony Taylor comments

London, Aug 22: Thomas Tuchel has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) over comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor in the aftermath of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Chelsea were denied a London derby win by Harry Kane's 96th-minute equaliser in their first home game of the Premier League season on August 14, leaving Tuchel fuming over a series of perceived errors from Taylor.

Tuchel claimed neither of Tottenham's goals should have stood, insisting Richarlison blocked Edouard Mendy's line of sight from an offside position when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg first levelled, before Cristian Romero pulled Marc Cucurella's hair in the build-up to Kane's late header.

The Chelsea boss then claimed "it would be better" if Taylor no longer officiated his team's games, adding: "I can assure you the whole dressing room of us, every single person, thinks that."

It was reported last week that the FA was investigating those comments, and a spokesperson for English football's governing body confirmed Tuchel's charge on Monday.

"Thomas Tuchel has been charged with a break of FA rule E3 in relation to comments that he made after Chelsea FC's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022," a statement read.

"It is alleged that the manager's comments in his post-match press conference constitute improper conduct as contrary to FA rule E3.1, they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute."

Tuchel, who has until Thursday to respond to the allegations, has now been charged with improper conduct twice in the last week, with both instances relating to the thrilling draw against Spurs.

Both he and opposite number Antonio Conte were issued red cards after becoming involved in a touchline fracas at full-time, with the German subsequently handed a suspended one-match touchline ban.

Chelsea have collected four points from their first three games of the new season and host Leicester City in their next Premier League outing on Saturday.

Source: OPTA