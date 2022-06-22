Chelsea considering a summer swoop for Lens star Jonathan Clauss: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, June 22: Chelsea are considering making a move for Lens defender Jonathan Clauss as they look to replace ageing Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spanish defender is subjected to a move to Camp Nou and his potential exit could leave Reece James as the only viable option in the position.

Even if Azpilicueta remains in Stamford Bridge, he could be positioned as a centre-back in the upcoming season, meaning it is imperative for Chelsea to find a new option in the market as a competitor for the English fullback.

The Lens right-back has emerged as a viable option for the Blues and an offer could soon be made for the French international, as per reports. Here are a couple of things you need to know about him:

His impressive display last season

The 29-year-old has enjoyed immense success since his move to Lens in the summer of 2020. But last season was his most productive where he managed eight goals and 18 assists for the Ligue 1 club. He was also named in Ligue 1’s Team of the Season second year in a row. In the process, he has also become a regular for France ahead of the World Cup, which speaks volumes about his performance.

Playing Style

Clauss has impressed the spectators with his technical prowess and ability to provide width out wide. He has mostly excelled playing as a right wing-back which makes him a perfect fit for Thomas Tuchel’s tactical setup.

Clubs linked

Chelsea however are not the only side showing interest in him. Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also understood to be interested in him and could be in a better position to guarantee regular game-time to the French international next season. Clauss only has a year remaining in his current deal and he has no intention to stay put in Lens. He could be available for a fee of around €10m, meaning as time passes by there could be more clubs taking an interest in him.