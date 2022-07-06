Chelsea could miss out on Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt: Three potential alternatives

Bengaluru, July 6: Chelsea are reportedly exploring a number of alternative transfer targets as they face a dilemma over the potential transfers of both Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt. The pair have been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer as the Blues look to overhaul the backline.

Thomas Tuchel has already lost two first-team defenders with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger leaving the club as free agents to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. It has left a big void in the defence and the Premier League giants are exploring the market to solve the obstacle.

The Juventus defender and Sevilla defender were understood to be the prime targets to replace them. However, as per reports, both the defenders are now edging closer to other transfers. Kounde is reportedly pushing towards a move to Barcelona while the Dutch defender has apparently chosen Bayern Munich as his next club.

As a result, Chelsea reportedly are now forced to look elsewhere to keep their options open and these are three potential options, Tuchel could look into next:

1. Nathan Ake

The Manchester City center-back has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the last couple of weeks and the transfer could gather pace after Chelsea's recent debacle. Ake joined Manchester City two years back. But despite the trophy success, he has struggled to be a first-team regular. The former Chelsea defender could make a return to Stamford Bridge as he seeks more regular game-time. Tuchel could hand him the same position as Rudiger. Ake being a left-footed defender could naturally play on the left side of the defence.

2. Stefan de Vrij

The Inter Milan center-back could be another name whom the London based could target. The 30-year-old Dutch defender only has a year left in his current deal and he is unlikely to extend it. Inter could cash in on him as a result Chelsea could pounce on the opportunity. De Vrij is comfortable playing in a back-three system and is a leader in dressing which could tempt the club to put their interest in him.

3. Gleison Bremer

The Torino defender could also be one of the options the Premier League side could look at. The Brazilian has been at the top of his game in the last few seasons in Serie A and it is understood that he is now ready to make a jump to England. Chelsea could be a perfect place for him as he could play in his natural back-three defence like Torino. Bremer is valued at around £34m which should also be feasible for the Blues.