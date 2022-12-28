Reece James suffers recurrent injury on his return for Chelsea

Chelsea defender Reece James suffered another injury problem in his comeback game against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The right-back missed the World Cup finals because of a knee blow sustained on Champions League duty against Milan in October.

He was back in the Chelsea lineup on Tuesday after the injury and looked in decent touch.

However, he lasted only 51 minutes before injury struck again, with Chelsea 2-0 ahead at the time.

James appeared to feel a twinge after beating Bournemouth's Jaidon Anthony to the ball, and he promptly signalled to the bench, demanding a replacement for him.

The England defender went down to the ground in agony covering his face and looked absolutely distraught. He was treated by Chelsea medical staff before being able to stand up and walk off the pitch, passing head coach Graham Potter as he departed to have the pain checked out.

Before the game, Chelsea coach Graham Potter had described James as being "in a good place" again after the "brutal" experience of having to sit out the World Cup.