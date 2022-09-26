Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah attracting interest from AS Roma: Good move for him?

Bengaluru, Sept. 26: Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is reportedly pushing for a January exit as he targets more first-team minutes.

The English rose to the occasion last season when former manager Thomas Tuchel almost regularly used him throughout the season in a three-man defence. He played 20 of Chelsea's 38 Premier League games as he established himself as an important member of the first-team squad after a series of loan spells.

The 23-year-old also started in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup final against Liverpool.

However, the arrivals of Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly has seen Chalobah's first-team chances decrease. He has played just one game in all competitions so far this season. It still remains to be seen how new manager Graham Potter uses him, however as per the early indication he may not see changes in the scene immediately.

The English manager has hinted at using a back four defence, meaning Chalobah may not be higher in the pecking order yet. As a result, the 23-year-old defender is reportedly exploring an option away from Stamford Bridge in January for more game-time and as per rumours, former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has shown interest.

The Portuguese manager has successfully poached talents from England since taking charge. Chris Smalling has become a really solid defender in the Serie A and the most important name in that list includes former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. The young England international has established himself as a fan favourite in Rome. So it would be no surprise if Chalobah wishes to try a move.

Should Chalobah seek a move to Roma?

The English defender pushed for a loan exit in the summer but a move never materialized. With game-time still limited he is likely to seek an exit once again in January. Chelsea will not sanction a permanent departure for the 23-year-old but could be willing to send him out on loan.

A move away could seriously benefit the career of a player with bundles of talent and no one can be better than Jose Mourinho to develop a young defender. The move can see him getting more game-time and if he delivers, he can also stake a claim in the first-team next season.