Chelsea keen on Lille striker Jonathan David - Good option for the Blues?

Bengaluru, Oct. 19: Chelsea are reportedly ready to spend once again in the January transfer window and getting a striker to partner Aubameyang is reportedly one of their big priorities.

The Blues are having a good run of form under new manager Graham Potter while the new summer signing Aubameyang has been pretty prolific.

However, the 33-year-old striker is surely not an option going forward for a prolonged period while the other alternative Kai Havertz has been massively underwhelming. For that reason, the English manager said to have asked the management for a potential young striker and if some of the rumours are to be believed Lille forward Jonathan David now features highly on Chelsea’s shortlist for January.

Aged 22, the Canadian international is turning himself into a clinical goalscorer in Ligue 1 and he was linked with an exit in the summer also which was denied by the club. However, now it is understood that Lille could be open to selling the youngster for a fee of around €60 million mark and as per rumors Chelsea could capitalize on it.

David's impressive tenure so far

David started gaining attention while playing in Belgium for Gent. But a move to Lille in 2020 mostly has brought him into the limelight. Since signing for the French giants the Canadian has been a lethal goalscorer. In his first season, he scored 13 goals and helped the club win the league title. This season he has been more prolific topping the scoring chart as of now with nine goals.

Good option for the Blues?

A lethal goalscorer like the Lille attacker would be an extremely welcome addition to a squad that is lacking the finishing touches to a lot of good offensive movement at the moment. David has shown the quality to perform at the highest level of football and is a well-rounded, dynamic striker with loads of potential. Hence, Chelsea could definitely put their money on him as a long-term acquisition.