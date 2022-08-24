Chelsea linked with Adam Webster, a good addition?

Bengaluru, Aug 24: Chelsea have identified Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Webster as an alternative to Wesley Fofana, according to reports in England. It is understood that Thomas Tuchel is keen on adding one more central defender to his side before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana remains the Blues' priority target but they have struggled to make any kind of progress in negotiations with the Foxes who are known for their uncompromising nature in transfers.

Brendan Rodgers' side have already rejected two offers for their priced asset, forcing Chelsea to consider other options and it is believed that Webster has been identified as that option. The Blues even made a surprise approach for Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire before shifting their attentions to the Brighton star. The Englishman has been ever-impressive for the Seagulls since his move from Championship side Bristol City back in 2019.

Graham Potter has earned a lot of plaudits for playing a beautiful brand of football and punching much above their weights and Webster has been a key cog in their system. The 27-year-old has made the transition from the Championship to the Premier League look effortlessly smooth with his unique combination of ball-playing abilities and no-nonsense defendinWebster is capable of playing out of the back and has an excellent range of passing as well as the technique to beat the press.

The Englishman is very much composed when on the ball and can pick out teammates successfully. He should clearly be on England manager Gareth Southgate’s radar due to his combination of ball-playing skills and old-school defending. Brighton have made an impressive start to the season, winning two of their first three games and keeping two clean sheets with Webster impressive as usual.

Chelsea have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers, in the summer to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. They have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli but Tuchel is clearly in the market for one more centre-back and Webster seems like an excellent option. He also has plenty of experience playing in a back-three which makes him more suited for the Blues.