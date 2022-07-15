Chelsea linked with Presnel Kimpembe, a good deal?

Kolkata, Juy 15: Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly entered talks with Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Presnel Kimpembe.

It is quite imperative that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to reinforce his back-line even further having seen his defence significantly weakened over the summer.

The duo of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both left on free transfers for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively and it is believed that Tuchel wants to bring in three centre-backs to replace the departed duo.

Chelsea have finally confirmed the £45million arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City as the England international becomes the first major incoming of the Todd Boehly era.

A deal to sign Senegalese international Kalidou Koulibaly is also believed to be now at an advanced stage, with Chelsea having already agreed a fee worth around £33.8 million with Napoli. However, Tuchel has set his sights on two more central defenders in the form of Nathan Ake and Prensel Kimpembe.

The deal to sign Ake is thought to be in the pipeline for several weeks now as the Blues look confident of re-signing their former academy player for around £40 million from Manchester City by the end of next week.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Chelsea owner, who also doubling up as their interim sporting director, has opened talks with PSG over Kimpembe. The French champions are believed to be happy to let the French international depart this summer but for the right price.

It is presumed that PSG have set a price tag of €50 million (£42 million) plus €10 million (£8.5 million) in bonuses for the central defender. Even for such a massive price tag, the Blues should have no reservations before splashing the cash on the Frenchman.

Tuchel knows Kimpembe inside out having managed him at PSG. In fact, the defender has made more career appearances under Tuchel than any other manager.

If the German is convinced with the quality of the player, chelsea should back their manager. Aged only 26 right now, Kimpembe has plenty of years left at the highest level and already boasts a lot of experience as well. The French international would be a brilliant addition to Tuchel's backline.