Chelsea linked with RB Leipzig star, a good deal?

Kolkata, July 22: Chelsea have been widely linked with a move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol in recent weeks.

It is quite evident that Thomas Tuchel is keen on bolstering his defensive department this summer and has already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

It was suggested that the Blues wanted the duo of Nathan Ake and Prensel Kimpembe but the deals now look unlikely. Manchester City are understood to be unwilling to part ways with Ake after allowing Oleksandr Zinchenko to join Arsenal last week.

Meanwhile, rumors regarding Kimpembe have also dried down.

Gvardiol has recently emerged as a potential alternative and he could be indeed be a better option than either Kimpembe or Ake. Aged just 20 right now, he is destined to have a bright future and could establish himself among the very best defenders in the world in years to come.

Gvardiol had a sensational debut season for Leipzig featuring 46 times for the German giants last season helping the club win the DFB Pokal and qualify for the Champions League. He made his name at his boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb at a very young age and has also become a regular for Croatia.

A left-footed defender who looks equally comfortable either at centre-back or at left-back, Gvardiol can make the left-hand side of Chelsea's three-man backline of his own. The Croat is excellent on the ball, brilliant in the air and also gifted with solid pace. He is a modern-day defender who looks perfectly built for Tuchel's system.

Chelsea are also closing in on a deal to sign much-coveted Jules Kounde from Sevilla beating Barcelona for his signature. A new look defence comprising of players like Kounde, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah could be brilliantly complemented with the signing of Gvardiol after seeing the duo of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger both leaving the club on free transfers to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.