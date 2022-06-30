Chelsea linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a good move?

Bengaluru, June 30: Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to complete the signing of Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic this summer, according to reports from Italy. As claimed by the Italian media, the Blues have been offered the opportunity to sign the midfield powerhouse by Italian club Lazio.

Midfield does not seem to be the priority for Thomas Tuchel this summer with the German evidently looking to bolster his defensive and attacking options. However, an opportunity to sign a player of Milinkovic-Savic's could be too good to turn down for the Blues.

Lazio did well to hold onto their prized asset for so long despite interest from some of the top clubs in Europe. However, the 27-year-old has just two years remaining on his current contract with the Italian outfit and turned down a one-year contract extension earlier this month. It is therefore believed that Lazio have reportedly set an €80 million price tag for the player and are happy to cash in on the Serbian playmaker.

Advertisement Advertisement

If Chelsea are to make a move for the Ser, they will face stiff competition from fellow Premier League clubs. Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal are all keen on the €80million-rated midfielder while Real Madrid also hold a long-term interest. Although, Los Blancos are not short of either quality or depth in the middle of the park and should have no interest in Milinkovic-Savic right now.

Milinkovic-Savic is a midfielder boasting a rare combination of both physique and technique. He has a massive frame of 6 ft 3 in and quite naturally he can win most duels in the middle of the park. It's not quite common to see such a big player being gifted technically but Milinkovic-Savic is one of those unique players. due to his combination of strength and elegance, he has often been compared to Paul Pogba.

The Serb is a versatile player who can play in a number of midfield roles but excels the most in a box-to-box role. He finished last season with 11 goals and 11 assists in 37 Serie A appearances which are quite impressive for a number eight. The Serbian international could be a brilliant addition to Chelsea considering both Kante and Jorginho are in their 30s and have struggled with injuries and inconsistency.