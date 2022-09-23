Chelsea looking to bring Callum Hudson Odoi back in January, the right decision?

Kolkata, September 23: According to rumours in England, new Chelsea manager Graham Potter is considering bringing Callum Hudson-Odoi back from loan in January.

The England international joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a season-long loan deal this summer, but Potter is believed to be a huge admirer of the 21-year-old.

Hudson-Odoi has had a tough start to life at the BayArena with Gerardo Seoane's side finding themselves just above the relegation zone right now. The Englishman is yet to open his account for the German side having featured in five games so far and has provided jist one assist so far.

Hudson-Odoi has always been very highly-rated since his young days. He was a key part of the Three Lions side that won the FIFA under 17 World Cup in India back in 2017. He got his breakthrough in the Chelsea side at a very young age but his progress somewhat stalled under Thomas Tuchel.

Plenty of competition for a place as well as Tuchel's favoured 3-4-3 system saw the talented winger struggle for regular minutes in the Chelsea side while Tuchel was at the club. From that point of view, his loan move to Leverkusen this summer made a lot of sense.

However, if Potter decides to recall him in January, he must ensure that the player gets regular minutes on a regular basis. Still just 21 years of age, the Englishman still has his best days well ahead of him and can still realise his true potential at the club.

If Hudson-Odoi is brought back in January, it might mean the end of either Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech or even both at the West London club.

Hudson-Odoi's versatility could see him become a key player under Potter at Stamford Bridge. However, he has to improve on a lot of areas of his game, especially his end product which is far from impressive for a club like Chelsea.