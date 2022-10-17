Chelsea make enquiries about Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka - Good option for Graham Potter?

Bengaluru, Oct. 17: English Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly made inquiries about Slovakian International Stanislav Lobotka over the possibility of a potential transfer.

The 27-year-old has been one of the key players under Luciano Spalletti at Napoli who are flying high this season. Unsurprisingly his performances have attracted a lot of attention from the Premier League and Chelsea are believed to be one of the few clubs keen on securing his services.

Lobotka's impressive tenure so far

The central midfielder gained his reputation while playing for Celta Vigo in La Liga first, which earned him a move to Napoli in 2020. Since then he has been a mainstay in the line-up and the ongoing season promises to be his best season. Napoli have been flying high in both Serie A and the Champions League.

Despite their offensive heroics, Lobotka's solidity in the middle is one of the key reasons behind the Azzurri's enjoying more freedom up front. Starting in all but two of their games this season across Serie A and the Champions League, the 27-year-old defensive midfielder has proven himself irreplaceable in the Napoli squad.

Transfer Link-up

Lobotka's current contract runs until 2025 however Napoli are adamant about tying him down to a new deal. The player and his entourage as of now are currently in talks but so far their demand reportedly has not been made. As a result, there is a possibility of Chelsea capitalizing on the situation.

A good option for the Blues?

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are in the final year of their respective contracts and both the players' future appears to be in doubt. Moreover with both midfielders entering into their late 30s getting a suitable replacement should be a priority. In that aspect, Lobotka's signing makes sense. The Slovakia midfielder is about to enter his prime and if Chelsea can seal a deal for a decent amount, it could be a good coup.