Chelsea or Arsenal - best option for Douglas Luiz?

Kolkata, September 30: Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal target Douglas Luiz next summer.

The former Manchester City midfielder has entered the final year of his deal with Aston Villa and could see out his contract to become a free agent next summer.

Arsenal were heavily linked with the Brazilian international this summer and made three offers on the deadline day. Mikel Arteta's side initially made a £20 million bid followed by an improved offer of £23 million and £25 million respectively. However, the Lions rejected all advances from the north London side and managed to retain Luiz.

However, the Midlands club now face the daunting prospect of losing the midfielder for nothing in less than a year's time. Luiz has also fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park. Summer signing Boubacar Kamara has become Gerrard's first choice in the number 6 position, with Luiz becoming a squad player.

The Brazilian has started just two Premier League games and one League Cup game for Aston Villa so far this season.

The midfielder has however found the back of the net on two occasions, both times from direct corners. And, with Kamara having suffered a knee ligament injury while on international duty for France, Luiz's minutes could improve in the next few months.

Luiz could prove to be a brilliant addition to both Chelsea and Arsenal and the fact that he would be available for free makes him even more desirable.

Arsenal are already short of depth in midfield with Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga at their disposal. Partey has also been quite injury prone in his Arsenal career so far.

Chelsea, on other hand, are also likely to lose both Ngolo Kante and Jorginho next summer with both players having entered the final years of their deals.

Luiz is capable of playing either as a number eight or a number six and looks natural in both positions. He is defensively pretty solid and also a good passer of the ball. A lovely technician, he seems to be a player any manager would love to have. But, from the player's point of view, a move to Chelsea would make more sense especially if Kante and Jorginho depart.