Chelsea or Arsenal- better move for Mykhailo Mudryk?

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in world football.

The stocks of the Ukraine international continues to rise as the 22-year-old continues to attract interest from clubs across Europe. Two clubs who have been most extensively linked with the winger are London giants Chelsea and Arsenal.

With both London giants interested in the signature of the fleet-footed winger, let us discuss which club would be a better fit for Mudryk.

Arsenal:

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Mudryk and were interested in the 22-year-old in the summer as well but failed to come to an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk. Mikel Arteta's side have been monitoring his progress consistently since and are quite evidently still in the hunt to bring the winger to the Emirates.

With Arsenal performing much beyond expectations this season and mounting a title challenge, the Gunners certainly are a much more attractive proposition compared to the summer. Arsenal have plenty of firepower up front and have two of the most in-form wingers in the Premier League right now in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Mudryk's chances of making the first team looks quite difficult at the Emirates right now but if Arteta manages to rotate his side well, Arsenal would be the place to be for Mudryk.

Chelsea:

Chelsea have recently registered their interest in Mudryk but the Blues have looked absolutely clueless in the transfer market under Todd Boehly so far. Most of the signings the Blues have made hardly make any sense. In all fairness, Mudryk would have been a brilliant addition to Chelsea with how the wide players at Stamford Bridge have fared. But with the Blues set to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, a move for Mudryk won't make much sense from either Chelsea's or Mudryk's point of view.

Better move for Mudryk?

Even though Chelsea are more in a need of a quality in-form winger like Mudryk, Arsenal would be the ideal destination for the Ukraine international if he is happy to wait for his chances and fight for places with the likes of Saka, Martinelli and Smith Rowe.