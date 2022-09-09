Chelsea postpone Potter media unveiling after Queens death

London, September 9: Chelsea have cancelled a news conference with new head coach Graham Potter following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Potter had been due to face the media for the first time as Blues boss at 13:30 BST, at Chelsea's Cobham training ground.

That was announced before the Queen's death on Thursday, and Chelsea moved to cancel the planned session on Friday morning.

The decision was taken amid uncertainty over whether the weekend's English football programme would go ahead as planned, and it was announced at 11:30 BST that Premier League games would be postponed.

Potter left Brighton and Hove Albion to take over at Chelsea following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

German boss Tuchel was surprisingly dismissed on Wednesday, just a day on from a 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

That result followed an indifferent start to the Premier League season, during which Chelsea have taken 10 points from a possible 18 after a bold spending spree under new owner Todd Boehly.

Boehly said of Potter's appointment: "We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club."