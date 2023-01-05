Chelsea record under Graham Potter as the Blues face stern test against Manchester City next

Bengaluru, January 5: Graham Potter's Chelsea will face a tough test in their next outing as they face a Manchester City side looking to get a hold in the title race.

Chelsea have endured a hard time lately with the English manager only recording one win out of seven games in the Premier League.

That run of results has seen them drop to 10th place, 10 points away from the top four, and their lackluster performance in last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest was cause for concern.

Potter, however, started his tenure brightly. The former Brighton manager lost just once in the first two months. His record in the Champions League was in particular very impressive.

Under the tutelage of former manager Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea were at risk of bowing out of the competition. But, Potter has not lost any game in Europe since taking over the job.

More importantly, he passed with flying colors against AC Milan and RB Salzburg with comprehensive victories. But, due to injuries to key players and the lack of impact from the players brought in during the summer, the Stamford Bridge side now look unsettled.

Chelsea's defense has stood firm, but the team have often been put under pressure by their inability to score at the other end. Chelsea have conceded 15 goals since Potter's appointment but scored just 22, making the statement more valid.

Plus, Chelsea's transition from Tuchel's pragmatic football to Potter's free-flowing style is yet to click together for the team.

With eight wins, four draws, and five losses, Potter now needs to find an answer quickly and his side will look to make a statement against the defending champions on Thursday (January 5).

Getting a result against Manchester City could kick-start a good run of form for the Blues who now needs consistency on the pitch to challenge for a top-four spot at least.