Chelseas three best January signings in the Premier League

Chelsea were the top spender in Europe in the last summer transfer window and they are set to follow the same route in the winter window as well.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has already approved another significant buying splurge this month, with qualifying for the Champions League next season very much in jeopardy.

The Blues have already signed five new players this window with Ivory Coast wonderkid David Datro Fofana, Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, Vasco da Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos, Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, and lastly biggest of them Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. It has taken their spending to £152m and there could be more to follow.

Only time will tell if these January arrivals will make any significant impact on the side. However, over the years, Chelsea have been blessed with a number of mid-season benefits since the introduction of the January transfer window in 2002.

Keeping that in mind, here we have looked at such three January transfers who managed to earn success at Stamford Bridge-

1. Gary Cahill

The English defender signed from relegation-battling Bolton Wanderers for Chelsea in a £7m deal, and the rest is history. He soon formed a solid partnership with John Terry and is probably one of the best defenders of the last decade. He remained with them till 2019 and won every possible trophy at the club level with the Champions League, the Europa League, two Premier League titles, and two FA Cups.

Advertisement

Another shrewd addition from the Blues in January, the £9m signing in 2008 has embarked himself into the folklore of the Premier League being one of the best versatile defenders. Initially signing as a center-back, Ivanovic slowly moved to the right-back slot and has made himself into possibly the Premier League's best fullback. He played over 300 matches for the club, and gave Chelsea professional service for the better part of a decade, winning the Champions League, the Europa League, three Premier League titles, and three FA Cups during his time at Stamford Bridge.

3. Nicolas Anelka

Anelka, who cost the Blues £15 million in 2008, turned out to be an extraordinarily wise acquisition from the Premier League giants. He took six months to accustomed to a new environment however then simply scored goals for fun. He scored 19 league goals the following season earning the Premier League Golden Boot award while the successive season saw him winning the league.