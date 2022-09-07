BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea sack coach Thomas Tuchel after Champions League shock

London, September 7: Thomas Tuchel has sensationally been sacked by Chelsea following Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, the Blues have confirmed.

The German was appointed as the successor to club legend Frank Lampard in January 2021 and led Chelsea to Champions League glory with a 1-0 over Manchester City in May of the same year.

More success followed in the form of trophies in the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, but Tuchel also lost two FA Cup finals and an EFL Cup final – beaten in both domestic cup showpieces on penalties to Liverpool last term.

Earlier, Tuchel lamented "the same story as always" as his disjointed Chelsea side fell to a surprise 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

The Blues have been off the pace in the Premier League and their underwhelming start to the season continued on Wednesday as Mislav Orsic's first-half goal proved the difference.

Orsic poked past Kepa Arrizabalaga after escaping the attentions of new arrival Wesley Fofana, with Chelsea unable to break down a resolute Dinamo defence in the second half.

That resulted in a third straight away defeat for the first time under Tuchel, with the Blues last suffering such a run under Frank Lampard in December 2020.

Tuesday's visit to Croatia was Tuchel's 100th game in charge of Chelsea; in his first 50 matches they only conceded 24 times, while in his last 50 they have shipped 53 goals.

Tuchel provided an honest appraisal, acknowledging his team's failings as he suggested they are far from their usual capabilities.

"It's an underperformance from us. We have the same story as always," he told BT Spot.

"We have an OK start, we don't finish our half chances, we don't feel it when the game is already there to put to bed in the first 15, 20 minutes.

"Then we concede one counter-attack, which is far too easy, and from there we struggled."