Chelsea set their sights on Arnaut Danjuma in a January deal - Good option for the Blues?

Chelsea are reportedly ready to spend once again in the January transfer window and signing an attacker is reportedly on their wishlist.

The Blues are having a good run of form under new manager Graham Potter.

The Stamford Bridge side are still unbeaten under the new manager and the team seems to be improving and adapting well to the instruction of the English manager. However, as per rumors Potter reportedly has asked for more reinforcements in January, and getting a versatile attacker is one of their priorities.

As a result, a host of names have already been linked with them and the latest name to be associated with them is now Villarreal attacker Arnaut Danjuma. The 25-year-old has been catching the attention of clubs with his form at Villarreal for some time. He was heavily linked with a transfer to West Ham last summer however the move was called off due to a conflict in personal terms. The Dutch international however is still open to a move in winter and Chelsea could see this as an opportunity to land him in January.

Danjuma's impressive spell at Villareal

Danjuma made a move to La Liga last season from Bournemouth who were playing in the Championship. He enjoyed a stellar campaign last season scoring ten and assisting another three goals for the Yellow Submarine in La Liga. He has struggled with injuries so far this season but still has managed three goals in seven games which is quite impressive.

Good option for Chelsea?

Danjuma could be available for a fee of around €40 million and it could be feasible for the Blues. Chelsea could be short of quality options at wide with both Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech craving for more game time and seeking a move in January. In that case, getting a player like Danjuma who has had previous experience playing in England could turn out to be a handy option for Potter.