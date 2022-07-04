Chelsea set to end Raphinha pursuit - Three potential alternatives

Bengaluru, July 4: Chelsea face being forced into a transfer revision as Barcelona reportedly close in on their prime summer target, Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian attacker is a subject of transfer interest from various clubs. At first, London rival Arsenal were believed to be leading the race for him. However, Chelsea made things complicated with a new proposal to Leeds.

But Barcelona reportedly have now swooped to snatch the Leeds winger from their grasp. The La Liga giants reportedly took firm control of the race after agreeing to a £60m deal with Leeds. Personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue either. As a result, Chelsea reportedly have now stopped the Brazilian's pursuit and exploring the market to seek out alternative options.

Here are the potential three options Thomas Tuchel could look into:

1. Maxwel Cornet

Chelsea reportedly have enquired about the Burnely attacker who is entitled to leave the side after their relegation last season. The Ivorian impressed at Burnley the last term where he recorded nine goals and one assist in 26 Premier League matches.

His turn of speed, versatility in playing everywhere across the frontline, and finishing ability could make him a good option for the Blues. Moreover, with the player reportedly available for as little as £17.5m, his signing could be a steal.

2. Serge Gnabry

The Bayern Munich star could be a great option for the Blues as well who could leave the side this summer. The German winger is currently in a contract standoff with the Bundesliga winners and if a resolute can't be reached, he is likely to be sold.

Bayern could sell him for around £35m with his contract set to end in a year. Several sides reportedly are keeping a close eye on the situation and it would be wise for Chelsea also to join in. Gnabry ability to play on both wings as well as down the middle makes him the perfect option for Tuchel's current set-up.

3. Paulo Dybala

The 28-year-old is available for a Bosman transfer after his contract with Juventus expired on June 30. The Argentine has been an absolute superstar for the Old Lady for the last few years. He may not be a like-to-like replacement for the Brazilian winger, however, his quality and availability on a free transfer could make him an option worth considering for Chelsea.