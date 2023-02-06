Chelsea and Manchester United set to fight for the signing of Serie A ace

Chelsea and Manchester United both will be in search of a striker in the summer transfer window. With Chelsea's striker options being limited this term, the London club would be aiming to bring in a marksman.

They have already signed Christopher Nkunku, who will join them next season, but according to reports, Chelsea are also eyeing a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

And Mirror reports that Chelsea will be in a direct fight with Manchester United for Osimhen, who has been in immense form in the Serie A this term.

Osimhen, the Nigerian striker has been in tremendous form for Napoli. He has scored 16 league goals already this season, as Napoli sit at the top of the league table. The forward's versatility and raw pace have made him one of the most fearsome strikers across Europe this season.

The 22-year-old has gained interest across some top European clubs and may make a move to either of the Premier League giants in the summer.

Chelsea's strikers in the recent past have been extremely underwhelming. Timo Werner's move didn't work, and the move for Romelu Lukaku has also proved to be fruitless. The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the start of this season, but the Gabonese has had a torrid period at the club so far. And they will be eyeing to fill the void with a decent signing in the summer.

Manchester United are also in search of a striker. After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, there is a void in their squad as well. Although Marcus Rashford has been brilliant of late, United will be keen to add firepower to their ranks.

Osimhen, who joined Napoli in 2020, has his contract at the Italian club till 2025, but the Serie A leaders may have to let their prized asset go if a huge offer arrives in the summer. There have been reports suggesting the Nigerian striker will cost around €100 million as Napoli would be reluctant to let him go without a gigantic sum of money.