Chelsea target RB Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund

Bengaluru, September 16: Chelsea could follow the appointment of Graham Potter as manager with the capture of a new sporting director as RB Salzburg's Christoph Freund has reportedly become the favorite for the vacant role at Stamford Bridge.

The former Brighton manager's arrival has started a huge overhaul at the club with new owner Todd Boehly and the club hierarchy keen to press ahead with the appointment of a new sporting director next.

Chelsea are yet to replace former director of football Marina Granovskaia, who left the club earlier this summer, with the co-owner Boehly taking on the role on an interim basis.

But it is understood that the American owner is willing to hand the role to more experienced candidates as they are determined to build a formidable off-field staff and are actively looking to bolster their structure.

As per rumors, the American owners are impressed with the way the Austrian club have developed over the years, and the Blues want to follow the same model going forward. So, they want to approach Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund.

Is it a good option for the Blues?

The Austrian side is regarded as one of the best when it comes to nurturing and unearthing young talents in which Freund has played a key role.

Freund has been credited with unearthing of the likes of Erling Haaland, Dayot Upamecano, Patson Daka, Benjamin Sesko, and many others over the last seven years.

The Red Bull group has been pretty successful in fininding talents and developing them. Boehly is reportedly keen to follow the same model with better infrastructure that will secure the future of the English side on a long-term basis.

If that is the case, Freund could be a great guy to move forward. It is clear that the 45-year-old is an experienced and accomplished man to take that sporting director role at a big club like Chelsea. Now it will be up to the Blues to make a final decision.