Chelsea set to beat Arsenal to Mudryk as Shakhtar confirm deal very close

Shakhtar Donetsk have confirmed an agreement with Chelsea for Mykhaylo Mudryk is "very close".

The Blues are widely reported to have seen an £88.5million (€100m) bid accepted by the Ukrainian side for the winger, seemingly leapfrogging London rivals Arsenal to the front of the queue.

Mikel Arteta's side were said to have made progress towards a deal of their own in recent days but have been left in the lurch following Chelsea's move.

In a statement, Shakhtar said: "Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhaylo Mudryk's transfer to Chelsea today.

"Parties are very close to agreeing on the player's transfer to the club."

Mudryk previously expressed a desire to move to Arsenal and has dropped several hints on social media this month, with the Premier League leaders thought to be his preferred destination.

However, that prospect may now be off the table unless the Gunners up their offer, with Chelsea firmly leading the chase.