Chelsea to make a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder: Good option for Thomas Tuchel?

Bengaluru, July 8: Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in Sporting Lisbon's 23-year-old Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes and are set to make an offer for him in the coming days. The Stamford Bridge side's prime focus so far have been to reinforce the midfield and forward line. However, it is also understood that manager Thomas Tuchel is aware that he may soon have to strengthen in midfield, mostly due to a number of first-teamers ageing.

With the young Portuguese midfielder currently available in the market for a transfer, Chelsea reportedly have now entered the race for him and are willing to present a deal worth €45m plus €5m in add-ons for the 23-year-old.

Matheus Nunes' impressive time at Sporting

Nunes joined Sporting in 2019 however was immediately into the reserve side. After making impressive progress in the youth ranks, he was promoted to the senior side in 2020 and since then he has not had to look back. He has been a mainstay in Ruben Amorim’s side for the last two seasons and has already recorded 99 appearances with seven goals, and eight assists to his name in the process.

He has also been a part the of Portuguese national team for quite a time now and already has eight caps to his name. The defensive midfielder is also expected to be with the Portuguese team that competes in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Clubs linked

Wolves were believed to be frontrunners for Nunes's signature but Chelsea's involvement now could make things complicated for them. The 23-year-old has a current release clause of €60million but he is likely to be sold for a lower price.

Good option for Chelsea?

With both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho entering into the 30s and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley likely to depart this summer, the German tactician needs to add more quality in the middle. As a result, their interest in the Sporting midfielder makes all sense.

Nunes is a well-rounded midfielder known not only for his passing abilities but also for his major defensive strengths. He could be a great addition to the side that looked unsteady in the midfield last season.