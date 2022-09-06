Chelsea transfer window review

Kolkata, September 6: Chelsea made history this summer by becoming the Premier League's biggest ever spenders in a single transfer window, splashing out an eye-watering £271.1 million over the summer.

Todd Boehly has backed his manager quite well since taking over the club from former owner Roman Abramovich as suggested by their spending.

Here, we look at how the Blues fared in terms of transfers this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has certainly revamped his squad and replaced all his outgoing players. The Blues lost defender duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer and have signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana. They have also replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling to replace Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. Marc Cucurella has also been signed from Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, it is hard to say that the Blues have improved on their side from last campaign. Chelsea have not managed to address their issues in the middle of the park and signing Dennis Zakaria on loan from Juventus on the deadline day seems nothing but a panic buy.

Chelsea have spent over the odds for the likes of Cucurella and Fofana. There also remains question marks over the fitness levels of Aubameyang and whether he still has what it takes to do well in the Premier League. His spell at Arsenal did not end well and if he fails at Chelsea, they Blues will have plenty of trouble in finding the back of the next on a weekly basis.

The Blues have signed quality young players though in the form of Carney Chukwuemeka, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei and all three could prove to be solid signings in the long run.

Chelsea have not started the new season in the best possible fashion but we will have to wait and see whether they can improve their performance on the pitch. Until then, there will be plenty of question marks of their transfer business, especially following their astronomical spending this summer.