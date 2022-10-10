Chelsea want Alessandro Bastoni, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 10: Chelsea are reportedly set to go head to head with Manchester United for the signature of Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

The Italian defender has been a player in demand in recent times and even snubbed the opportunity to join his former Inter manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

It is presumed that Chelsea view Bastoni as an alternative to RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian international is believed to be the primary target of the Blues but co-owner Todd Boehly could look for an alternative as Gvardiol could prove to be too costly to prise away from the Red Bull Arena.

Chelsea signed two new centre-backs this summer in the form of Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. However, their defence has already been depleted by injuries with Fofana suffering a knee sprain against AC Milan in midweek. The Frenchman had struggles with injuries at Leicester City as well which means the Blues must look for further additions.

Trevoh Chalobah's future at the club remains uncertain if his game time does not improve while Cesar Azpilicueta is also not getting any younger. The Blues skipper was also close to leaving for Barcelona this summer. Hence, the addition of a new centre-back seems necessary with Graham Potter also showing an affinity to a three-at-the-back system just like his predecessor Thomas Tuchel.

Bastoni is regarded very highly for his unique skillset as a defender. He is a ball-playing centre-back who is strong both physically and technically and being left-footed raises his stock even higher.

Thanks to his massive frame of 6'3", he is quite decisive in the air and can take on big opponents quite easily. He is also an excellent passer of the ball and can spray out long passes with ease. Chelsea have a strong relationship with Inter Milan which could help them get Bastoni and for the right price, he would be a quality addition.