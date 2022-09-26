Chelsea want Alex Baena, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Sept. 26: According to reports in England, Chelsea are set to go head-to-head with Liverpool and Arsenal for the signature of Villarreal winger Alex Baena.

The 21-year-old is attracting plenty of interest from England following his exploits in a Villareal shirt. The Spaniard has a release clause of just £30 million in his deal with the Yellow Submarine which makes his signature even more desirable.

The versatile forward has made a blistering start to the season having scored six goals and provided two assists in 10 games for Villarreal across all competitions. What's more interesting is that he is yet to make his first start for Villarreal in La Liga this campaign. He has played just 548 minutes across all competitions for Unai Emery's side and already has eight goal contributions and has caught the eye with his pace, creativity and versatility.

The 21-year-old on loan at Girona in the Spanish La Liga 2 helped them win promotion to La Liga through the playoffs. He had a tally of five goals and seven assists in 45 games last season for Girona and has carried his form to Villarreal. He has impressed both domestically and in Europe having scored three goals in La Liga and thrice more in the UEFA Conference League. The Yellow Submarine currently find themselves fifth in the Spanish La Liga table and top of their group in the Conference League with Baena playing an integral role.

From what we have seen, he could prove to be a solid bargain due to his £30 million release clause. The La Liga side are aware of the interest in the youngster and are reportedly looking to reward Baena with a new deal and raise his release clause to deter interest from across Europe but it will be quite difficult for them to ward off interest from suitors.

Chelsea could benefit with the signing of a new winger and chased Everton star Anthony Gordon throughout the summer. With the Englishman reportedly set to sign a new deal with the Toffees, Baena could be an ideal alternative.

The Spaniard is capable of slotting in practically anywhere in midfield and attack. He has played both flanks as well as in a number nine role and sometimes even as a central midfielder. Graham Potter will certainly love to have such a gifted youngster in his ranks and his £30 million release clause makes him a no-brainer for the Blues.