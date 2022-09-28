Chelsea want Denzel Dumfries, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Sep 28: Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly preparing a move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. As per reports in Italy, the Blues are readying an offer worth 45 million pounds for the Netherlands international who was wanted by Manchester United this summer.

The Blues made an approach to sign Dumfries this summer as well but the Dutch right-back remained at Inter with the Serie A side rejecting their proposal.

New manager Graham Potter is also believed to be an admirer of the Dutchman and has given his nod to the Blues making a move for him in January offering Inter Milan the chance to take him back on loan until the end of the season.

Chelsea have established a solid relationship with Inter in recent times. The Blues signed Romelu Lukaku from the Nerazzurri in a club-record deal worth 97.5 million pounds last summer and have also let him join the Serie A side on loan this campaign after a poor season. Young midfielder Cesare Casadei was also signed by the Blues for £13.5 million this summer from Inter.

However, the biggest challenge for Chelsea to sign Dumfries would be Manchester United, who are keen on the Dutchman with Erik ten Hag knowing him well from his days in Eredivisie.

Chelsea have two options at right-back in the form of skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James with the latter being regarded as one of the best in the world right now. Dumfries is also an attacking-minded right-back who loves to burst forward at every opportunity and is also a goal threat.

Chelsea have unreal depth at left-back with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella and could also boast the same on the right-hand side if they manage to win the race for Dumfries. Th Dutchman looks like a solid signing on paper but luring him to the club could prove to be difficult due to the presence of Reece James.