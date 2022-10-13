Chelsea want Lorenzo Pellegrini, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 13: Chelsea have reportedly registered their interest in AS Roma attacking midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The AS Roma skipper continues to impress at Stadio Olimpico and the Blues have reportedly shown an interest in the versatile midfielder.

Pellegrini is a favourite of Roma boss Jose Mourinho and is contracted until 2026 but could well be on the move if the Blues make a big offer for the dynamic midfielder.

Midfield is clearly the area Chelsea need to reinforce desperately. N'Golo Kante is already 31 and has entered the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman has also struggled with recurring injury problems over the past couple of years and has become a shadow of his former self. Jorginho is also 30 right now and faces a similar contract situation like Kante.

Even though the Italian has not had much trouble with injuries, he has been criticized for his lack of pace and defensive display.

Hence, it is quite evident that the West London club could do with some midfield additions and Pellegrini could be a fantastic addition. The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for Roma over the years having scored 36 goals and provided 49 assists in 204 games for the Italian capital club.

He has one goal and six assists in 11 games this season as well which shows how important a player he is for Roma.

A midfielder who is equally capable of playing as a number eight or a number ten, Pellegrini boasts the perfect balance of work rate and creativity. He is also a key player for Italy as well having been capped 23 times for the Azzurri.

He is also a natural leader and would be a valuable addition to Chelsea if available for the right price.