Chelsea want Luke Harris, things to know

Bengaluru, Sep 27: Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a raid on their London rivals Fulham as they are said to be interested in 17-year-old Luke Harris. It is understood that Graham Potter's side is willing to shell out an initial fee of £25 million, which could potentially rise up to £30 million, to secure the youngster's signature.

Fulham are well-known for developing talented players from their academy. Players like Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho both came through the youth ranks of the Cottagers and are both plying their trades for Liverpool right now. Harris is regarded as the biggest talent from Fulham's recent bunch of exceptional young players.

The youngster has recently signed his first professional deal with his boyhood club and also made his debut in a 2-0 loss against Crawley Town in the League Cup earlier this season. He has been blistering for Fulham at the youth level though having scored 28 goals and produced seven assists in 47 games at under-21 and under-18 levels combined.

Harris is still pretty much in the development stage of his career and has plenty of room for growth. He also needs the right guidance if he has to truly realise his immense potential.

The 17-year-old has been named on the bench for Fulham on five occasions in the Premier League this season and is also not far from his debut. Marco Silva is a huge fan of the wonderkid but has already insisted that he will be patient with the youngster and will not force him to the starting XI.

Harris is predominantly an attacking midfielder who is also capable of playing on either flank. He is technically gifted and also boasts a solid pace. But his biggest asset is his intelligence and ability to pick out a pass.

Chelsea could certainly benefit from signing such a gifted talent who could be a future star but he is still not ready for the highest stage. What the Blues need are players who can immediately make an impact and Harris certainly does not look like one who could do that. However, he seems to be one for the future and will be a solid signing in the long run.