Chelsea weighing up bid for Raheem Sterling: Should Thomas Tuchel make a move?

Bengaluru, June 21: One of the major highlight moves of the summer could very well be one of the Premier League's leading attackers in the shape of Raheem Sterling.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his City contract and as it stands there are no signs he will sign a new contract.

So there's a growing feeling that the 27-year-old would opt for a new challenge and as a result, a number of top European sides are said to be already interested in him. But as per rumours, it is English giants Chelsea who are now leading the chase for him.

Chelsea are looking to revamp their attacking unit after a struggling campaign. The Stamford Bridge side failed to push Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title as they had to settle for a third-place finish.

Not only that they lost both the domestic cup competition to Liverpool in the final in shootouts. With the new owner Todd Boehly-led consortium embarking on a new chapter at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are likely to spend a good fortune this summer. Tomas Tuchel as a result is reportedly pushing for some lucrative transfer and the City attacker's name is high on that list.

Sterling's struggle at Etihad last season

Since his move to Manchester City in 2015, the England international has always been at the top of his game. His 131 goals and 95 assists alongside four Premier League titles in these years speak volumes about his impact.

But over the past year or so he has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot. He registered 17 goals and managed nine assists in 47 matches for the side last season across all fronts. But apparently often failed to fulfil the Spanish manager's demand. Now with the addition of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, Sterling's game-time could take a further hit in the upcoming season and this could be the reason for him seeking a new route.

Should Chelsea sign Sterling?

Despite a plethora of attackers at the club, the London giants have often struggled to find the back of the net. The arrival of a proven goal scorer like Sterling could change that scenario. Able to play on both flank and through the middle, Sterling would add depth and quality across the offensive third. Moreover, with Chelsea looking to offload Romelu Lukaku and question marks remaining over the future of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, a top-quality, proven performer like him would be a great addition.