Chennaiyin FC host chess players and officials for a friendly football match

Chennai, Aug. 4: While Chennai is already experiencing the chess fever, Chennaiyin FC supported the International Chess Federation (FIDE)-organised friendly football matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, which was facilitated by the Tamil Nadu Government including the state’s sports minister Thiru Siva V Meyyanathan.

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand along with officials of All India Chess Federation and teams from FIDE, Africa, America, Europe and Asia took part. The teams were divided into two groups of three each.

The five-time world champion was not only in his football gears but also showcased his moves on the football ground.

Anand quipped post the friendly match, "There are a lot of chess players who play football. The European and African teams are fanatical about football. I am very interested in football and follow the game but I don't play much but I thoroughly enjoyed the game. It was a very nice chance for everyone to bond and I know it works in other way as well. There are a lot of footballers who like to play chess for relaxation so it's nice to have it both ways."

Chennaiyin FC are set to participate in the upcoming Durand Cup ahead of the season 9 of Indian Super League and the mentor of the Indian contingent at the Olympiad, Anand wished the team ahead of the season, "I want to wish the Chennaiyin Fc team and their fans good luck and all the best for the new season."

The tournament was won by the African continent.

Source: Media Release