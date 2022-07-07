Christian Eriksen closing on Man Utd move: A look at Uniteds five other Danish players

Bengaluru, July 7: Manchester United reportedly have had a breakthrough in signing Danish star Christian Eriksen this summer on a free deal. Eriksen featured in Premier League last season while on a short deal at Brentford.

Following his contract's end, there was a lot of interest in him, with Tottenham and Brentford also pushing for an agreement. But now as reports, the 30-year-old has agreed on terms with the Red Devils and a transfer is likely to be completed soon.

Eriksen will be the sixth Danish international to don the famous Red shirt. The Manchester giants have had a mixed outcome in getting the best out of Danish talents so far.

Here we’ve taken a look back at former five players and their tenure at Old Trafford:

1. Peter Schmeichel

Arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers ever and United's finest, Peter Schmeichel was part of United's most dominant and successful part in their club history. Sir Alex Ferguson signed the keeper from Brondby in 1991 and he never had to look back. With around 400 appearances to his name and one Champions League, five Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and a League Cup in his cabinet, he has had a delightful career with the Red Devils.

2. Anders Lindegaard

Lindegaard was signed as a backup to Edwin van der Sar in 2010. He never managed to break into the first team but did well in cup games. He although had some short run of games during David De Gea's initial struggling days. However, he will be mostly remembered as a useful squad player who lifted the Premier League trophy in Ferguson's final year.

3. Jesper Olsen

The left-winger was United's first-ever Danish player whom they signed from Ajax in 1984. At a time when foreign players competing in the English first division was a rare moment, Olsen has had a fairly good time with the Old Trafford side in his four years tenure. He scored 21 goals playing around 139 times for the side and helped the club win the 1985 FA Cup.

4. John Sivebaek

The Danish defender joined Olsen on the side two years later in 1986, however, he has not had much success on English soil. He only played for one season at Old Trafford and is mostly remembered for scoring the first goal during the Alex Ferguson era.

5. Mads Timm

The attacker came through the youth ranks at the club and made solo appearances for the side in 2002 in a Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa. United released the forward in 2006.