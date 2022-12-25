Former Leicester boss Ranieri makes Cagliari return

Claudio Ranieri has been unveiled as the new coach of Cagliari, with the former Leicester City manager returning to his former club for a second stint.

The 71-year-old was previously in charge of the Serie B side between 1988 and 1991, guiding them from the third to the first tier with consecutive promotions.

Ranieri, who was dismissed by Watford in January after just three months in charge, reunites with his old team three decades after his previous spell, with the team down in the bottom half of the second tier.

He succeeds Fabio Liverani, who was sacked following a 2-1 defeat to Palermo last week, and will take charge on January 1 on a contract that runs to June 2025.

"Cagliari is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Claudio Ranieri who will take over the technical leadership of the first team," read a club statement.

"Now the return to the Rossoblu, where it all began, to write a new chapter in history. Welcome back Mister, it's nice to hug you again!"

Ranieri, best known for Leicester's stunning Premier League title success, has only coached more games with Chelsea and Fiorentina than he has Cagliari, where he remains a cherished figure.